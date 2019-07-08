Police ID man killed in shooting outside Rocky Mount gas station

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a broad-daylight shooting outside a Rocky Mount gas station on Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. at the Fuel Doc gas station at 1108 Cokey Road, according to Rocky Mount police.

A man died after suffering at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man was identified as Daniel S. Pierce, 22, of Rocky Mount.

Police said they were trying to gather information about what led up to the shooting.

A gray sedan with two doors open was inside the crime scene area in the parking lot of the Fuel Doc.

Police said they did not have any suspect information.