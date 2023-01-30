GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found several gunshot victims who were all taken to the hospital. Some of whom were in life-threatening conditions.

One of the victims, Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, of Greensboro, has died as a result of his injuries and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.