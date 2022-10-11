ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said.

The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man unresponsive inside a car.

Nash County EMS crews responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the news release said.

Scottie Winstead, 48, was identified as the victim, according to the news release.

“The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the events

leading to the shooting,” officers said in the release.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.