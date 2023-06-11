MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after shots were fired at local and state law enforcement officers Saturday night.

Myrtle Beach police said they responded to a “shooting incident” in the 1300 block of Withers Alley.

HCPD said officers responded at about 11 p.m. to a report of a person with a gun in the area of 14th Avenue North and Chester Street in Myrtle Beach.

As a result of weekend event staffing, four officers — two from MBPD and two from SLED, responded in one vehicle, Horry County police said.

Horry County police said as officers approached the original incident area, a group of suspects began shooting at the officers vehicle. Shortly after, the suspects fled.

One officer, who was not specified from which department, suffered a minor, non-life threatening injury after being shot, according to Horry County police.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Due to the involvement of both SLED and Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police will lead the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.