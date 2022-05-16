TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot in Taylors Sunday evening.

According to the Greer Police Department, at 5 p.m. officers were notified of a shooting on Wade Hampton Blvd.

During the shooting, officers said a vehicle in the parking lot was hit by a bullet as well as one of the windows of McDonald’s. One person inside of McDonald’s was treated on scene for a minor injury.

The police department said when officers arrived to the scene, they said they learned that the individuals involved in the shooting left.

This investigation is in its early stages, according to Greer Police. Detectives are attempting to identify those involved in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, call (864) 848-2151.