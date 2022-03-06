CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and four others injured in an apparent shooting overnight, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Powell Drive near James Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road.

One victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies also learned four other victims had been transported to the hospital with what they describe as substantial injuries.

There is no motive given or mention of a suspect at this time.

SLED is assisting and this remains an active investigation.