SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Thursday night during a pursuit with troopers in Surry County.

Highway Patrol officials tell FOX8 that around 10:30 p.m., a license checkpoint was set up at US 52 and Holly Springs Road.

Two people on motorcycles evaded the checkpoint, and a pursuit started.

The pursuit went a short distance to Cook School Road and US 52 then the motorcyclists crashed into each other, went off to the left and hit trees in the area.

Patrick Alexander Dannemiller of Winston-Salem was killed. Another man involved in the crash has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

He’s facing traffic offenses.

The investigation is ongoing, so there could be further charges.