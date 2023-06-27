ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and another was detained in a road rage shooting Monday afternoon in Anderson.

The shooting happened near the corner of Bellview Road and Concord Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Anderson Police said the shooting appeared to be a road rage incident.

The victim was taken to AnMed Medical Center by ambulance and later succumbed to his injuries around 4:57 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Wain Neese, of Greenwood.

Investigators said it appears Neese approached another individual at the intersection and was involved in an altercation when he was shot in the chest.

One suspect was detained according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and Anderson Police Department.