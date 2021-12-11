1 suspect arrested, 1 being sought in SE Charlotte shooting that injured 5

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One suspect has been arrested and another is being sought after five people were injured during an incident in southeast Charlotte Friday night, Charlotte Police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. Friday night near 3100 Marney Ave in southeast Charlotte. The initial investigation revealed five people had been shot by a known shooter and an unknown shooter, according to the police report.

Credit: CMPD

5 people shot on Marney Avenue in southeast Charlotte

All of the victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the shooters, 40-year-old Davion Redfearn, was arrested around 3 a.m. The other suspect is still being sought. CMPD released surveillance images of the vehicle being sought.

This remains an active investigation.