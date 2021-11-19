1 wanted, 2 arrested after shooting injures 1 in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and a third person is wanted after a shooting in Eden, according to a news release from Eden police.

At 4:17 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Riverview Street on a report someone had been shot.

The 911 caller said a man broke into their house, shot another person, and left the scene.

While headed to the home, officers saw a white Nissan Altima on Riverside Drive, driving away from Riverview Street at a high rate of speed.

Officers tried to stop the car and a pursuit ensued.

The car eventually stopped on N.C. 14 North.

As the car was stopping, a rear passenger jumped out and ran.

The driver, identified as Amanda Hopkins Carter, 42, of Eden, and another passenger, identified as Marcus Lamont Graves, 31, of Eden, was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, at the scene of the reported shooting, other officers found Craig McConnell, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

McConnell was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Jaqueal Raquan Berger, 23, of Eden, for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and first-degree burglary.

Berger is currently wanted by the police.

Carter is charged with operating a vehicle while fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and failure to stop at a red light.

Graves was arrested on an outstanding warrant, for an unrelated matter, for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature.

Anyone with information on this case or where Berger is located is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.