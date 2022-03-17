LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One of two men convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton now has 102 prison infractions, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Green’s most recent infractions occurred on Feb. 20, when he is accused of disobeying an order and using profane language.

Green, along with Larry Demery, were convicted for the 1993 death of James Jordan, who was traveling from Charlotte to Wilmington when he stopped on the side of the road in Lumberton to take a nap.

Demery and Daniel Green shot and killed him during a robbery. They also took his phone and NBA rings given to him by his son.

They then dumped his body in a swamp in McColl, where it was found 11 days later.

Demery and Green were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Both were sentenced to life in prison. They were teenagers at the time of the murder.

Green, now 47, has said that he did not kill James Jordan, but did dump his body in the swamp.

Green is currently at the Tabor Correctional Institution, a facility that houses close, medium and minimum custody offenders. He was moved from the Warren Correctional Institution on Feb. 25.

His infractions date back to 1991, when he was incarcerated for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Eleven of the infractions were before 1993. His murder sentence began in 1996.

Of the 102 infractions, 40 were for either disobeying orders or using profane language.

The other infractions include seven for fighting, five for possessing unspecified “no threat” contraband, five for substance possession and for four misusing or having an unauthorized phone or mail. Two were for sexual acts, two were for being in an unauthorized location, three were for possessing a weapon and one was for lock tampering.

He is accused assaulting staff with a weapon in one instance, and assaulting another person in a second. He has two infractions for making threats.

Demery, now 46, has 19 infractions. He was granted parole in 2020 and was scheduled to be released in 2023. The state then pushed that back to 2024, before announcing in December that his parole agreement was “terminated” — a few weeks after he committed additional infractions.

News13 requested documents regarding the decision, and was told that the records are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety records show that Demery had committed four infractions in prison in 2021 – two of which happened a few weeks before the termination announcement. Three of the infractions were for substance possession, and one was for possessing “no threat” contraband. The records do not elaborate on what items he was found with.

Demery is currently incarcerated at the Lincoln Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison for men. His next parole review will be in 2023.