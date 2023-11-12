CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old and a 74-year-old were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Gaffney.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Providence Road around 1:25 a.m. in reference to a shooting with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies located two victims with gunshot injuries, who were in need of immediate medical attention.

Both victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said several other children and adults were in the home and were not struck by gunfire.

Investigators determined that the suspect, Roger Sentell Littlejohn, 42, had gotten into a confrontation with neighbors, went back to his residence in the same neighborhood to obtain an assault rifle and went back and began shooting into the home.

Investigators determined Littlejohn had fired almost 40 rounds into the home and fled on foot.

He was detained a short distance away by officers with the Gaffney Police Department. Officers were also able to recover the suspected weapon used in the shooting.

Littlejohn is facing charges of:

attempted murder (5 counts)

possession of a weapon during a violent crime (5 counts)

discharging a firearm into a dwelling

use of a weapon while under the influence

Investigators would like anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the shooting to contact Sergeant John Underwood at (864) 489-4722.