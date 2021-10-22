13-year-old killed in Vance County shooting, 15-year-old charged with murder

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 13-year-old died after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Vance County and another teenager was charged with the murder, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Foxfire Drive in Henderson just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a 13-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to Duke University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, a news release said.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 15-year-old. The juvenile was charged with first-degree murder, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at 252-738-2200 or CrimeStoppers at 252-492-1925.