AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in Ahoskie.

According to police, officers heard gunshots around 12:14 a.m. in the area of South Catherine Creek Rd. While officers were responding, they learned from dispatch that a person and house were shot.

When officers arrived at that scene, in the 300 block of Roberts Street, they learned that family members had brought a 13-year-old who had been shot to ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.

Police say the teen was later transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

The Ahoskie Police Department is still investigating and ask anyone with information regarding the shooting into the occupied residence to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.