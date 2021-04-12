15-year-old shot to death in Harnett County mobile home park, sheriff says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was shot dead in a mobile home park outside Spring Lake Monday morning, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

According to Coats, a call was made to 911 at 2:30 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim on Cimarron Drive in Anderson Creek, which is about five miles from Spring Lake.

Authorities responded to the scene, located a person and pronounced them dead. The sheriff said the victim is a 15-year-old and they were shot in the head. Two other juveniles were found inside the home.

A K-9 search of the scene was conducted when deputies arrived but the search yielded no results, officials said.

Authorities said they have no suspect description and no one in custody.

The identity of the teen has not been released at this time.

