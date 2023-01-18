GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 16 murder of a Greenville man who crashed into an apartment building after being shot.

The teen, who was not identified since he is under age 18, was arrested and charged in the murder of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, on Monday. The shooting happened on 1st Street in Greenville.

Members of the Greenville Police Department, including the GPD Major Crimes Unit, GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, GPD Emergency Response Team, and the SBI Fugitive and Missing Persons Task Force, arrested the teen around 7 p.m. Wednesday without incident at the Wendy’s at 3501 US 264 in Greenville.

On Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st Street, Apt. S1 (The District at Tar River) in reference to a vehicle crashing into a building and the report of shots fired in the area.

Officers found a 2000 Nissan Maxima had crashed into an apartment. When they checked on the driver of the car, Collins-Smith, they learned he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene. Smith later died of his injuries at ECU Health Medical Center.

A resident of the apartment where Collins-Smith crashed, was injured and also taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Peterson (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.