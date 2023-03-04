AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a North Carolina restaurant parking lot that left one man dead.

According to the Ahoskie Police Department, the 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The charge stems from a shooting on February 25 in the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant parking lot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Kyun Taylor slumped over in the driver seat of a vehicle.

Taylor was transported to a local hospital where he later died.