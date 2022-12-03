Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges.

According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an autobreaking.

Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, one fled the scene on foot.

The other suspect was detained after a brief scuffle according to officers.

Police said a loaded firearm and drugs were found while searching the teen.

The police arrested and charged the teenager with the following:

– Unlawful Carry of a Firearm

– Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

– Resisting Arrest

– Autobreaking

– Possession of Stolen Goods

– Drug Paraphernalia

– Public Intoxication

The teenager was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.