KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Monday night in connection to a La Grange shooting that happened Friday night, according to a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The juvenile was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of College Street in Kinston. The suspect is being placed in a juvenile detention center and is being charged with attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot in the face on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at approximately 1:32 p.m. Friday. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and was listed in fair condition Friday night.

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are forthcoming. Anyone with information on this case should call LCSO investigations at 252-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.