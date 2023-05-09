GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — At around 1:44 Tuesday, a 17-year-old was found in possession of two “auto-sears” weapons in Goldsboro.

A search warrant allowed officers from the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit, Special Enforcement Unit and Gang Unit to look into the 600 block of Day Circle. The suspect was found inside the home and taken into custody. He was later released to his mother while on the scene.

An “auto-sear” allows semi-automatic handguns to become fully automatic. It is a federal offense to have one.

Petitions for the suspect will be filed through juvenile court for two counts of Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.