HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is planning on charging the 17-year-old suspected in a double homicide as an adult.

In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road by two ATV riders.

Lyric was from Orange County while Clark was from the Alamance County section of Mebane.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office recruited local, state and federal agencies to try and track down the 17-year-old suspect.

In October, the teen was taken into custody.

The suspect appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Cameras and reporters were not allowed in the hearing, since the suspect is a juvenile. However, on Wednesday, the DA’s office announced their plans to charge the 17-year-old suspect as an adult.

“I can say that we have made the decision to seek transfer of this case to superior court and prosecute this case in adult court. there are still some procedures that have to be met while the case is in juvenile court to get the case transfer, and that will take a minimum of 15 days to effectuate those procedures,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman.

This is still a developing story.