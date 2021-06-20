17-year-old Wakefield High School student dies in shooting at graduation party, Garner police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– A 17-year-old high school basketball player was killed in a shooting at a graduation party early Saturday, Garner police said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 12:05 a.m. in the 900 block of Claymore Drive.

According to police, the 17-year-old, identified as Messiah Pitt, was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pitt later died at the hospital from his injuries in the shooting, police said. Pitt was a student at Wakefield High School, police said later Saturday.

“The victim and his friends attended a graduation party at the Heather Hills Clubhouse,” a statement from Garner police spokeswoman Lorie Smith said. “The party had ended and the attendees were leaving when the shooting occurred.”

Pitt played basketball for Wakefield High School. The team posted a statement on Twitter about his loss.

“Toughest day as a program we have ever had. All our players & families, past & present, we love you all,” the statement read. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to check on our guys.”

Police said two suspects are currently in custody but they are still looking for two more. No description of the suspects was made available.