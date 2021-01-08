18-year-old arrested, charged with homicide in case of missing person

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ray’shawn Gerard Vredenburg (New Bern Police photo)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with homicide in the death of a man who went missing.

New Bern police charged Ray’shawn Gerard Vredenburg, 18, of New Bern with an open count of homicide. He was being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond. His first appearance in Craven County District Court was scheduled for Friday.

Police said Vredenburg killed Jamal Xavier Gardner, who was reported missing earlier this week. Gardner’s body was found Thursday just before 3 p.m. in a secluded area of Craven County near Rance Buck Road.

New Bern police worked with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office in making the arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV