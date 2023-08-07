Randolph County Sheriff’s Office logo on the side of a patrol vehicle (Courtesy of RCSO)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nineteen people are being charged with child sex crimes as the result of a joint investigation spearheaded by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

The people listed below have either been taken into custody or have been charged:

Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro Taken into custody on Tuesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Sex Offense Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Given a $5,000 unsecured bond Will appear in court on Aug. 21



Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Ashesboro Taken into custody on Tuesday Charged with: Solicitation of a Child by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17) Given a $20,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Wednesday



Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro Taken into custody on Tuesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Sex Offense Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Given a $5,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Wednesday



Harold Wade Beavers Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun Qwambe Kai Frasier

Tony Darrell Howard , 53, of Asheboro Taken into custody on Tuesday Charged with: Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1) Given a $50,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Wednesday

,

Randy Dale Moose Jr, 42, of Salisbury Taken into custody on Tuesday Charged with: Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Given a $100,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Wednesday



Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro Taken into custody on Tuesday Charged with: Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Given a $100,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Wednesday Also served outstanding warrants from Guilford County for: Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Control Substance Given a $25,000 bond for those charges Guilford County court date on Friday



Tony Darrell Howard Randy Dale Moose Jr. Michael RC Warren

Christopher Bryon Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1) Given a $200,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbe Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Attempted Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.28) Given a $150,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23) Given a $100,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Christopher Bryon Wilson Larry Alan Hogan Osley Joktan Quincell Moore

Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23) Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.29) Given a $150,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23) Given a $100,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Given a $150,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Richard Joseph Gavin Tramaine Dion Smith Roger Elwood Slate

Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Given a $150,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill, South Carolina Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23) Given a $100,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Joe Carlton Brown Jr, 36, of Greensboro Taken into custody on Wednesday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23) Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29) Given a $150,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Thursday



Joseph Barrier Shuping Mitchell Lavern Reed Joe Carlton Brown Jr.

Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia Taken into custody on Thursday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23) Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29) Given a $100,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Friday



Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro Taken into custody on Thursday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Given a $250,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Friday



William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman Taken into custody on Thursday Charged with: Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A)) Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Given a $250,000 secured bond Appeared in court on Friday



Ricky Wayne Gilliam Gustavo Ventura Salmeron William Bradley Norton

William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte Still wanted Charged with: Solicitation of a Minor by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A)) Five counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17)



The following law enforcement agencies assisted with the joint investigation:

Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI)

Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID)

Department of the Navy, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI)

North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Probation / Parole

Davie County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Moore County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Liberty Police Department, NC

Winston-Salem Police Department, NC

Salisbury Police Department, NC

Gaston County Police Department, NC

Mayodan Police Department, NC

Nashville Police Department, NC

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Deputies say that the investigations are still ongoing and more information will be made available at a later date.