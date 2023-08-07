RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nineteen people are being charged with child sex crimes as the result of a joint investigation spearheaded by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

The people listed below have either been taken into custody or have been charged:

  • Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro
    • Taken into custody on Tuesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Sex Offense
      • Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense
      • Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
    • Given a $5,000 unsecured bond
    • Will appear in court on Aug. 21
  • Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Ashesboro
    • Taken into custody on Tuesday
    • Charged with:
      • Solicitation of a Child by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
      • Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17)
    • Given a $20,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Wednesday
  • Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro
    • Taken into custody on Tuesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Sex Offense
      • Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense
      • Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
    • Given a $5,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Wednesday
  • Tony Darrell Howard, 53, of Asheboro
    • Taken into custody on Tuesday
    • Charged with:
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
      • Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1)
    • Given a $50,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Wednesday
  • Randy Dale Moose Jr, 42, of Salisbury
    • Taken into custody on Tuesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense
      • Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
    • Given a $100,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Wednesday
  • Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro
    • Taken into custody on Tuesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense
      • Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
    • Given a $100,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Wednesday
    • Also served outstanding warrants from Guilford County for:
      • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
      • Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Control Substance
    • Given a $25,000 bond for those charges
    • Guilford County court date on Friday
  • Christopher Bryon Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
      • Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1)
    • Given a $200,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbe
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
      • Attempted Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.28)
    • Given a $150,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
    • Given a $100,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
      • Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.29)
    • Given a $150,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
    • Given a $100,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
    • Given a $150,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
    • Given a $150,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill, South Carolina
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
    • Given a $100,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Joe Carlton Brown Jr, 36, of Greensboro
    • Taken into custody on Wednesday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
      • Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29)
    • Given a $150,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Thursday
  • Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia
    • Taken into custody on Thursday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
      • Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29)
    • Given a $100,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Friday
  • Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro
    • Taken into custody on Thursday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
    • Given a $250,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Friday
  • William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman
    • Taken into custody on Thursday
    • Charged with:
      • Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
    • Given a $250,000 secured bond
    • Appeared in court on Friday
  • William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte
    • Still wanted
    • Charged with:
      • Solicitation of a Minor by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
      • Five counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17)

The following law enforcement agencies assisted with the joint investigation:

  • Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI)
  • Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID)
  • Department of the Navy, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
  • North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI)
  • North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Probation / Parole
  • Davie County Sheriff’s Office, NC
  • Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, NC
  • Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, NC
  • Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, NC
  • Moore County Sheriff’s Office, NC
  • Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, NC
  • Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, NC
  • Liberty Police Department, NC
  • Winston-Salem Police Department, NC
  • Salisbury Police Department, NC
  • Gaston County Police Department, NC
  • Mayodan Police Department, NC
  • Nashville Police Department, NC
  • Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, NC

Deputies say that the investigations are still ongoing and more information will be made available at a later date.