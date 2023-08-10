OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old has been arrested after a woman was found dead Tuesday night at a Walhalla residence.

Multiple agencies responded around 10:55 p.m. to the residence at the 300 block of Pitchford Street.

Upon arrival, officials located the woman lying inside the home covered in blood. Investigators determined she died from blunt force head trauma.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 54-year-old Cruz Cantero, of Walhalla.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday according to the coroner.

During the investigation, the Walhalla Police Department determined that Gilbert Nava, of Seneca, was responsible for Cantero’s death.

Nava was apprehended by authorities and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The homicide is being investigated by the Walhalla Police Department with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Walhalla Police Department at

(864) 638-5831 or submit a tip online to Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.