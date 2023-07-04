ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount 19-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting of a teen at a hotel parking lot that happened last week.

Achontay Cotton, 19, of Enfield, was arrested and charged by Rocky Mount police with discharging a firearm in the city limits as well as three counts of property damage. Cotton was identified as one of the shooters and was determined to be an associate of the victim and not responsible for the victim’s injuries.

He was being held in the Nash County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Officials said multiple people fired shots at each other during an incident at Double Tree Hotel in the 600 block of North Winstead Avenue on Saturday morning. Two vehicles were damaged by the gunfire. A round also entered the Cracker Barrel.

A 17-year-old, who was not identified since he is under age 18, was found with a gunshot wound last Saturday morning just before 6 a.m. He was last listed in critical condition.