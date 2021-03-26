19-year-old charged after hit and run involving pedestrian and dog

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 19-year-old has been charged after a hit and run involving a pedestrian and dog on Thursday, March 25.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to 10th Street near Eastgate Drive shortly before midnight. When GPD arrived they found 23-year-old Sarah Miner suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her dog, a golden retriever, unfortunately, did not survive.

It is believed Miner and her dog were attempting to cross the road at the time of the crash. The suspect vehicle left the scene. Based on witness statements, officers were able to determine the suspect vehicle was a yellow Dodge Charger, according to officers.

With the assistance of the East Carolina University (ECU) Police Department, officers located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description on ECU’s campus. The vehicle had extensive damage and an open container of alcohol was located in the car.

Officers traced the car to 19-year-old Brandon Badik. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21, and hit and run.

The investigation is ongoing.