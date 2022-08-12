GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville.

Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is charged with an open count of murder in connection to the shooting death of Travis Johnson, of Williamston, in an apartment on Bostic Drive in Greenville on July 19.

Smallwood had additional charges pending from Williamston that were served for Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction. He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.