FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville elementary school teacher was among two people charged with trafficking drugs after detectives seized pounds of meth during a bust Friday, police said.

A man and woman who live on Cumberland Creek Drive in Fayetteville were arrested during the investigation, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Antonisha Chambers, 34, is facing drug charges, the news release said.

“Chambers is employed as a first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt and is in the United States on a visa,” police said in the news release.

Bradford Gordon, 29, who is also in the U.S. on a visa, is also facing drug charges, police said.

“Detectives seized over 4 pounds of methamphetamine during this investigation,” the news release said.

Chambers and Gordon are each charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining dwelling for the purposes of narcotics, and conspiracy, according to police.