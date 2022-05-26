HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A pregnant woman was shot multiple times following a traffic accident, and two men each face attempted murder charges, a North Carolina police department said.

High Point police said three cars were waiting to make a left turn on Monday evening when the third car in line moved forward and hit the car ahead of it, pushing that car into the first car, news outlets reported. The second and third cars drove away, an accident report said.

Police soon received calls indicating that a confrontation between people in two cars led to gunshots being fired. When officers reached the scene, they found the pregnant woman had been shot. The unidentified 36-year-old woman, who was reported to be five months pregnant, was taken to a Greensboro hospital, where her condition was listed as stable on Wednesday, police said.

Police arrested Deontre A. Horne, 19, of High Point and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. Authorities said Jeremiah M. Williamson, 19, of Thomasville was charged with attempted murder. Both men are jailed on $750,000 bond apiece, and it’s not known if either of them has an attorney. They are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.