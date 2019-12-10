2 arrested, 1 wanted in residential break-in

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Two suspects have been arrested and one is wanted in connection to a residential break-in.

On December 8 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division responded to the 600 block of Aurora Road in Ernul.

When deputies arrived they said two suspects were located inside the residence and the third suspect jumped out the window.

Zachary Taylor Simpson of New Bern is charged with:

breaking and entering

conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Marcus Hardy, New Bern is charged with: