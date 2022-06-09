MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were arrested after investigators found 10 dogs dead inside of a rented box truck in Moore County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, deputies and animal control responded to a report of multiple dead dogs in the back of a box truck on Grant Street in the Seven Lakes area of West End. They found the 10 dogs in the back and determined that the dogs died because of the negligence of two men: Scott Thomas McCaffrey, 48, and Tambra Lynn Clift, 50, of Weslaco, Texas.

McCaffrey and Clift were charged with 10 counts of felony cruelty to animals and received $30,000 secured bonds.

Two of the dogs were sent to the North Carolina State lab to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-4444.