2 arrested after investigation into validated gang member in Pitt County

gang-member-arrests_1559943685373.jpg

Two men have been arrested after deputies completed an investigation into a validated gang member in Pitt County.

On Thursday, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit completed an investigation into a known validated gang member resulting in two arrests and the removal of a cache of drugs and weapons from the streets of the county.

Following the search of a residence on Knox Street in Winterville, deputies found the following items:

  • Five firearms
    • Glock 30S
    • Taurus Millennium
    • Taurus .38 Special
    • Draco Pistol
    • AK-47 Semi-Auto Rifle
  • 58.8 grams of marijuana
  • 5.8 grams of cocaine
  • Miscellaneous drug paraphernalia
  • Ammunition
  • Extended gun ammo magazines

Oshea Jamal Matthews, 26, of Greenville, was charged with:

  • Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances
  • Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • He received a $75,000 bond

Adrian Montrell Daniels, 28, of Greenville, was charged with:

  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a ½ ounce
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felony pre-existing warrant for selling marijuana
  • Felony pre-existing warrant for possession with intent to sell or deliver three grams of marijuana
  • Felony pre-existing warrant for conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana
  • He received a $151,000 bond 
     
