2 arrested after investigation into validated gang member in Pitt County

Two men have been arrested after deputies completed an investigation into a validated gang member in Pitt County.

On Thursday, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit completed an investigation into a known validated gang member resulting in two arrests and the removal of a cache of drugs and weapons from the streets of the county.

Following the search of a residence on Knox Street in Winterville, deputies found the following items:

Five firearms Glock 30S Taurus Millennium Taurus .38 Special Draco Pistol AK-47 Semi-Auto Rifle

58.8 grams of marijuana

5.8 grams of cocaine

Miscellaneous drug paraphernalia

Ammunition

Extended gun ammo magazines

Oshea Jamal Matthews, 26, of Greenville, was charged with:

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $75,000 bond

Adrian Montrell Daniels, 28, of Greenville, was charged with: