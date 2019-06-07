2 arrested after investigation into validated gang member in Pitt County

Two men have been arrested after deputies completed an investigation into a validated gang member in Pitt County.
On Thursday, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit completed an investigation into a known validated gang member resulting in two arrests and the removal of a cache of drugs and weapons from the streets of the county.
Following the search of a residence on Knox Street in Winterville, deputies found the following items:
- Five firearms
- Glock 30S
- Taurus Millennium
- Taurus .38 Special
- Draco Pistol
- AK-47 Semi-Auto Rifle
- 58.8 grams of marijuana
- 5.8 grams of cocaine
- Miscellaneous drug paraphernalia
- Ammunition
- Extended gun ammo magazines
Oshea Jamal Matthews, 26, of Greenville, was charged with:
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- Felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- He received a $75,000 bond
Adrian Montrell Daniels, 28, of Greenville, was charged with:
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a ½ ounce
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony pre-existing warrant for selling marijuana
- Felony pre-existing warrant for possession with intent to sell or deliver three grams of marijuana
- Felony pre-existing warrant for conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana
- He received a $151,000 bond