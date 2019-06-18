2 arrested after officials conducted ‘largest’ drug seizure in Martin County history

Two men have been arrested after officials conducted the ‘largest’ drug seizure in Martin County history.

During the past several months, investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Williamston Police Department (Martin County Narcotics Unit) and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have been conducting a large scale narcotics investigation in the area of Wynn Road, outside of Williamston.

According to officials, the target of the investigation was Hector Medina III.

Mediana was identified as a large scale dealer of cocaine through previous drug-related investigations.

As the investigation continued, probable cause for a search warrant was developed.

The search warrant was issued and executed at 1409 Wynn Road in Williamston Tuesday morning.

The SBI Special Response Team, assisted by Martin County deputies and Williamson Police Department officers executed the warrant.

Officials believe the amount of crack/cocaine seized in the investigation is the largest seizure in Martin County history.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

Four kilograms of crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $187,000

Two kilograms of cocaine with a street value of approximately $80,000

A ½ kilogram of an unknown white powder substance

883 ecstasy pills with a street value of approximately $9,000

81 grams of marijuana with a street value of approximately $500

$13,008 in U.S. currency

Four handguns, to include one stolen handgun

Press used to form kilograms packages of cocaine

Currency counting machine

Assorted scales and other drug-related paraphernalia

Medina of Williamston was charged with conspiring to traffic in cocaine and additional drug/trafficking charges are expected.

He received a $1 million bond.

William Bruce Bell III of Williamston was charged with trafficking in cocaine and additional drug/trafficking charges are expected.

He received a $500,000 bond.