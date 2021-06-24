2 arrested, charged in shooting of EMS worker at Raleigh Juneteenth celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police announced Thursday morning the arrests of two men wanted in connection with the shooting of an EMS worker at a Juneteenth celebration over the weekend.

Davis Lance Onque, 26, and Keir Rahmel Melvin, 20, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, assault emergency personnel firearm, discharge firearm within the city limits, going armed to the terror of people, injury to personal property and assault on government official/employee in connection with the June 19 incident at Roberts Park, police said.

Davis Onque and Keir Melvin (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Police said one of the arrests came after a pursuit but did not say which suspect it was.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Roberts Park in the 1300-block of East Martin Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found the man, who is a Wake County paramedic, suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance was also hit by gunfire, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said his injury was a graze wound and it was not life-threatening.

A Wake County EMS crew was at the park at 6:45 p.m. responding to a call to help a person who had fallen down, according to a news release from Wake County spokeswoman Dara Demi.

When the crew heard gunfire, they hid behind an ambulance. The paramedic was released from the hospital by 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Demi.

On Monday, Raleigh police released images of people they said are connected to the shooting.

Raleigh police are asking for help identifying people connected to a June 19, 2021 shooting in which an EMS worker was injured. (Courtesy of the Raleigh Police Department)

Both suspects are being held in the Wake County Detention Center. Onque was given a $500,000 secured bond and Melvin is being held under a $150,000 secured bond, arrest records show.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.