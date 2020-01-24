1  of  2
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  2
Closings
Bertie County Schools Hertford County Public Schools

2 arrested for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department made two arrests regarding breaking and entering and larceny.

On Wednesday, KPD took a report that involved the theft of several items including firearms in the area of Carolina Avenue.

With the assistance of the Lenoir County Sherriff’s Office 42-year-old on Jamie Urbanski of Kinston and 35-year-old Michael Pike of La Grange were arrested for their involvement, officials said.

The investigations also lead to the recovery of a firearm, ammunition, and a security system that were stolen.  

Jamie Urbanski was charged with breaking and entering and larceny.

She was arrested on Wednesday and placed in the Lenoir County Jail with a $25,000 bond. 

Michael Pike was charged with breaking and entering, and larceny, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

He was taken into custody on Thursday and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV