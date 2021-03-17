2 arrested in Goldsboro after 5-month-old airlifted to hospital for drug overdose, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested Wednesday in Goldsboro for negligent child abuse after a 5-month-old had to be airlifted to the hospital for a drug overdose, police said.

Lance Patrick Gardner, 36, and Kelsey Jana Hood, were charged with felony negligent child abuse and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. They were both given a $25,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call about an unresponsive infant Friday along the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle. They child was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare, then later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.



Lance Patrick Gardner and Kelsey Jana Hood. (Courtesy of the Goldsboro Police Department)

No further information was released.