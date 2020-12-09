2 arrested on obtaining property by false pretense charge in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were arrested for obtaining property by false pretense charge in Goldsboro.

On November 12, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report for larceny of a cell phone.

After the report was taken the victim then noticed her Amazon account on her phone had several fraudulent charges.

The incident was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and two suspects were developed.

On December 4, warrants were secured on Nicole Rugkit and Marcus Allen for obtaining property by false pretense, attempting to obtain property by false pretense, and larceny.

On December 4, Rugkit and Allen were arrested by the Wayne County Sherriff’s Office and served on the outstanding warrants. Rugkit was given a $3,000 bond with a first court appearance of December 7 and Allen was given a $3,000 bond with a first court appearance of December 7.