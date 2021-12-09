2 boys hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries, after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two boys were injured, one seriously, in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

Police responded to the 1100 block of 17th Street in reference to multiple shots fired around 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find two “adolescent males” who were each shot multiple times. Police did not specify the ages of the boys.

One boy’s injuries are life-threatening. The others are not believed to be life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as a Black male wearing a red bubble coat with a “different colored hood” and dark blue jeans. Police said it’s unclear whether he knew the victims.

Police did not give an estimated age of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.