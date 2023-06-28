LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman were arrested in Lexington and face multiple charges after two children and dogs were found malnourished.

On Monday, Lexington officers conducted a welfare check on two children at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

During the welfare check, officers determined that two girls, ages 9 and 5, were being abused and neglected.

The girls were locked in a room, malnourished and physically abused, the release says

Officers also found neglected and malnourished dogs as well as drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested the mother, 31-year-old Julia Owens, and 42-year-old Josh Hoover, who also lived in the home.

Both were charged with two counts of:

felony child abuse/neglect resulting in serious physical injury

felony cruelty to animals

possession of drug paraphernalia

Both are being held at Davidson County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, and further charges could be filed.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.