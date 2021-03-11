2 charged with trafficking heroin in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department Gang Suppression Unit conducted an investigation in the 700 block of Corporate Drive.

As a result of that investigation, Richard Tyquan Moore, 31, of Goldsboro, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Heroin

Obstruction of Justice

He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under an $8,500 bond.

On March 10, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Kaches Hassone Cuttino Jr., 20, of Goldsboro, was arrested as a co-defendant in this case and charged with:

Trafficking Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $250,000 bond. Officers with the Special Enforcement Unit along with the “C” Shift Patrol and K9 assisted in the investigation.