2 children were inside home as man shot 3 police officers during High Point standoff; woman was dead inside for 8 to 10 hours, examiner says

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have released the name of the woman found dead after a standoff with a man at a home on West English Road in High Point.

The standoff started after 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were doing a routine patrol when they heard gunshots.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the shots to a home in the 2900 block of West English Road where they saw a man on the front porch.

Police say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Josue Drumond-Cruz, was standing near the road cursing

Drumond-Cruz went back into the home and then came out with an AR-15-style rifle with a drum magazine.

Police say he pointed the gun at officers, and then went back into the home.

Investigators got an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the home and returned to the home to ask Drumond-Cruz to surrender peacefully.

During the negotiations, officers found out that a woman and at least two children were in the home.

At about 3:40 a.m., police say Drumond-Cruz opened fire on High Point officers as they entered the

home.

Three High Point Police Department Tactical Team members were shot.

Officers began shooting back as they tried to get the three injured officers to safety.

One was shot in the hand, another in the shoulder, the third in the leg.

The police department says all three officers are expected to recover from their injuries. All three have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Over the next several hours, Drumond-Cruz continued to shoot in the direction of police from inside the home.

Around 10:15 a.m., Drumond-Cruz fired at Greensboro police officers and the officers returned fire, killing him.

Police were then able to go into the home where they found the body of Blanca E. Cadavid, of High Point. According to the medical examiner, she had been dead for 8 to 10 hours before she was found.

Police also found two children in the home. Neither of them had been injured.