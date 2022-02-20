2 dead, 2 others injured in Durham apartment complex shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been fatally shot inside an apartment unit at a Durham complex overnight, and two more are in the hospital, the Durham Police Department confirms.

Durham police are currently investigating a shooting that left two men dead and another two injured shortly before 1:25 a.m. at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.

As of 5:12 a.m. an official release from the Durham Police Department confirmed an additional male suffered life-threatening injuries and another non-life-threatening. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The City’s mobile command center was en route to investigate just after 2 a.m., Price said.

The release did not say if they are trying to identify other victims, but did confirm the injuries so far of four men.

Additionally, North Carolina Central University Public Information Officer Ayana Hernandez confirmed via phone to CBS 17 that no students were involved or harmed in this incident. NCCU is close to the location of the complex.

As of now police also said there is no suspect information.

This is an active investigation and this story will be updated.