GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead from gunfire in a law office in Goldsboro Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm at 601 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“When officers arrived, they located two males in the business deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

Police said one of the dead men was the shooter in the incident.

James Crearer works at Hop In, the gas station across the street from the firm.

“We saw cops coming from both directions, I heard the sirens,” Crearer said. “At first I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew it was something that was intense because I saw the cops when they came out…the cars they had their guns out already.”

Once he learned what happened, he said he couldn’t believe it.

“Really surprising, couldn’t believe it, very unbelievable,” Crearer said. “The world we live in right now is very crazy, you know, just gotta be cautious.”

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene.

“The investigation is still developing,” the news release said.

The names of the deceased will not be released until after relatives are contacted, according to police.

Outside Riddle and Brantley Law Firm following a murder-suicide (Caroline Newsome).

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene. CBS 17 also has a crew responding.