AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two people are dead, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at The Arboretum outdoor shopping mall in northwest Austin, according to Austin police.

One of the people who died at the scene is believed to be the shooter, APD said. They believe there is no threat to the general public.

Multiple The Arboretum business employees told KXAN the shooting occurred at the Teapioca Lounge in the outdoor mall. As of Friday, Police still have not released information about the whereabouts of the incident. The boba tea business was closed Friday afternoon with one of its windows boarded up.

At 5 p.m., APD responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard, APD Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson said during the media briefing Thursday night.

Police arrived seven minutes after the first call, the interim police chief said. Two people were found dead on the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, APD said.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless act. The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Austin Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident. Please contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000 for more information,” a spokesperson for WPG, the owner of The Arboretum, said in a statement to KXAN Friday.

Henderson would not say what the relationship between the shooter and the victims was.

Henderson said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives (ATF) and APD bomb squad responded to the scene because some people reported hearing what they believed to be an explosion. There were no explosives found on the scene, she said.

‘It’s terrifying’

KXAN spoke with a woman who was shopping in the area when the shooting happened. Crystal told KXAN’s Grace Reader she got a text from her mom that alerted her to the news. She said she stopped what she was doing and left.

“It’s terrifying. My dad lives in this area. I live in this area. My son goes to school in this area. It’s just scary to know that we were just a couple of businesses away from where this happened,” Crystal said.

Back to business

By Friday, most businesses at The Arboretum outdoor shopping mall had reopened. KXAN spoke to nearly a dozen employees who had been working when the shots rang out– many said they were still shaken by the incident.

“[On Friday,] all of a sudden, one of my employees said he saw a bunch of people running out of the area,” said Andrew Goforth, who manages a Five Guys a couple of doors down from Teapioca. “Most of us didn’t even realize anything happened until the cops and ambulances started coming into the parking lot.”

Goforth, who has been working in restaurant injury for 15 years, said this isn’t the first time an incident involving a firearm has happened while he was working.

“I’m more worried about my crew and my employees,” he said. “Just making sure they still have a positive outlook and just doing what we can.”

“We’re all just trying to do the best we can. So, when you find out something like that happened, especially to other people who were just trying to have a good day–it’s hard,” Goforth continued.

Melissa Huffman frequently shops at the Arboretum with her daughter. She said she heard there was an incident somewhere in the area but was shocked to find the Teapioca Lounge closed Friday morning.

“This is a very jarring moment where you realize that things like this can happen anywhere, anytime, and to anyone,” Huffman said.

“What is normal anymore when we hear about so many things like this every day? I think our new normal is just vigilance… and educating our children about how to stay safe and watching their environment,” she said.