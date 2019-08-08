2 Edgecombe County men arrested for pistol-whipping mom, holding kids at gunpoint

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Tarboro men were arrested after a woman was pistol-whipped and her two children were held at gunpoint Tuesday, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.
The children are 11 and 4 years old.
Deputies were called to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital Tuesday in reference to a woman who had been badly beaten. They were told the suspect was still on scene and was armed, the release said.
Deputies spoke with the victim. She told them how 26-year-old LiMichael Pittman, who she had been romantically involved with, had held her in a vehicle at gunpoint. The victim said Pittman assaulted her in the head and face with a pistol, according to the release.
Pittman also held the victim’s two children at gunpoint, the release said.
Pittman then dropped her off at the hospital, investigators said.
Deputies found Pittman and his cousin, 18-year-old Sakwon Hyman, near the hospital. Hyman fled and dropped the gun when deputies approached. The gun had recently been reported stolen, the release said.
Both men were arrested.
Pittman is charged with three counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault in the presence of minors, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was given no bond.
Hyman is charged with possession of a stolen firearm. He was released under a written promise, the release said.
