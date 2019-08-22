2 families still searching for answers in Rocky Mount cold case murders

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Rocky Mount families are searching for answers in the cold case murders of their loved ones.

These are just two of 55 unsolved murders in Rocky Mount.

Jan. 10, 2015 is a day that still haunts Yvonne Pitt.

“The last time was when he was going to the store,” Pitt said of the last time she saw her oldest son alive. “That’s the last time I heard from him.”

Glyn Junior Jenkins

Nothing could prepare her for what she heard next.

“After a while, I heard ‘boom, boom, boom’ so it woke me up,” recalled Pitt.

Yvonne’s oldest son, 29-year-old Glyn Junior Jenkins, was murdered in a drive-by shooting.

It happened outside their home on Cascade Avenue.

The car was white. No one saw the license plate.

“The police got there,” said Pitt. “My son was laying on the ground and one of the officers tried to revive him but he was already dead. I just saw him laying there and I just fainted.”

Rocky Mount police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in her son’s case.

“If anybody knows who shot my son I wish they’d turn themselves in,” said the mother.

Police are also focusing on another cold case.

This one is over two decades old.

It’s the murder of 25-year-old Cheryl Denise Watson.

She was found half-naked and face down in a local cemetery, nearby was the murder weapon – a bloodied gravestone.

CBS 17 called Rocky Mount police for an interview, but they did not get back to us.

Jenkins younger brother is frustrated by the lack of results.

“They finish other murder cases, if I had the chance I would ask them personally why his not this? Everybody else’s family got closure but mine,” said Arone Pitt.

Earlier this year, Rocky Mount detectives told CBS 17 they dismantled the task force created to crack cold cases.

In March, CBS 17 learned there were around 55 unsolved murder cases.

Now, only one full-time investigator is dedicated to solving cold cases. A retiree comes in to help.

“It’s a slower process,” said Don Mosley, interim division head of Criminal Investigation for the Rocky Mount Police Department. “It’s a more methodical process than what we thought it originally was gonna be.”

A process, that for people like Yvonne Pitt, is long overdue for an ending.

If you have any information about these murders – please call 911.