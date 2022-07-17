BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two men after they were found with stolen guns during a traffic stop in Bailey.

(Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, deputies say they were patrolling US Highway 264 when they attempted to stop a gray car for an expired registration.

The driver fled into oncoming lanes of traffic up the on-ramp, putting other people on the road in danger, according to reports.

Deputies say after a brief chase, they found the car on Peele Road and arrested the driver and a passenger.

Investigators found that the two men attempted to get rid of multiple stolen guns in a residential area.

20-year-old Marius Tyree Clark, of Knightdale, is charged with flee to elude motor vehicle, two counts of felon in possession of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked and driving the wrong way on a one way.

19-year-old Bernard Dee Moore, of Wendell, is charged with two counts of possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana.

(Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

(Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Clark was granted a $25,000 bond and Moore was granted a $75,000 bond.

Records show both men remain in the Nash County Detention Center.