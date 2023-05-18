WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juvenile suspects were arrested after running away from officers, and an AK-47 was found in a stolen Jeep they were allegedly driving on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:21 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the parking lot of the Harris Tetter on Reynolda Road.

Officers were told a person had found their brother’s 2013 black Jeep Cherokee which was listed as stolen. While the officers were responding, the Jeep drove out of the parking lot, and officers saw it going south on Reynolda Road.

One person was driving and another person was in the passenger’s seat. Police say the Jeep slowed down, and two people jumped out and ran.

The officers then activated their blue lights and siren alert and tried to block the Jeep in front of Fratelli’s restaurant.

Two juvenile suspects ran away from the Jeep. One of them reportedly tossed an extended handgun magazine and gun.

After being chased on foot by officers, both suspects were arrested.

Officers later recovered an AK-47 rifle in the stolen Jeep. The gun did not belong to the Jeep’s owner.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers obtained secure custody orders for both juveniles relating to the stolen vehicle and firearms.

The juveniles threw some of the evidence in the road, so officers closed the southbound lane of Reynolda Road until the technicians processed and collected the evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.