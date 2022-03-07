WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot to death and three others were hurt when they were shot while riding down a North Carolina highway, police said Monday.

Nexstar affiliate WGHP reports a group of people purchased food from a fast-food restaurant and headed south on U.S. Highway 52 just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A car approached the group’s Nissan Sentra and at least two passengers leaned out of the windows and fired more than a dozen shots into the Sentra, police said. The Nissan Sentra exited onto Liberty Street, and the driver, who was hit by gunfire, lost control of the vehicle.

Police identified the two killed as Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, 20, who was the driver and who was pronounced dead at the scene, and Treshaun Raymond Milton, 19, who died at a local hospital. Both are from Winston-Salem, according to police.

A third person was hospitalized and is in critical condition, and two others were treated at a hospital and released.

The suspect continued south on U.S. Highway 52. Detectives determined that multiple firearms were used, but they haven’t determined a motive for the shootings and the suspects are still at large.